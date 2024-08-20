Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 20 agosto 2024)runs onto raise the bar ond communication to more than 250,00 annualand for operational efficiency to free resources for more creative content. Founded in 1898 in Østerbro with a purpose to promote and developandas an elite and grassroots sport for all ages,is Denmark's largestandand one of the world's largest race organisers with several annuals such as the Copenhagen Marathon, CPH Half and the DHL Relay in Copenhagen. In addition,provides operator services for third parties and has organised the Royal Run and the Tour de France single start in Copenhagen.