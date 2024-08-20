Running and athletics club Sparta signs Agillic to personalise the experience for over 250000 event participants

Running and athletics club Sparta, signs Agillic to personalise the experience for over 250,000 event participants (Di martedì 20 agosto 2024) Sparta runs on Agillic to raise the bar on personalised communication to more than 250,00 annual event participants and for operational efficiency to free resources for more creative content. Founded in 1898 in Østerbro with a purpose to promote and develop athletics and Running as an elite and grassroots sport for all ages, Sparta is Denmark's largest Running and athletics club and one of the world's largest race organisers with several annual events such as the Copenhagen Marathon, CPH Half and the DHL Relay in Copenhagen. In addition, Sparta provides operator services for third parties and has organised the Royal Run and the Tour de France single start in Copenhagen.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
