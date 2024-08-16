Masters of the Universe: Camila Mendes sarà Teela (Di venerdì 16 agosto 2024) Masters of the Universe: Camila Mendes sarà Teela L’imminente reboot live-action di Masters of the Universe ha aggiunto il suo secondo membro importante al cast, con Camila Mendes pronta a interpretare il ruolo chiave di Teela. THR riporta che Mendes si unirà a Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts, Red, White & Royal Blue, The Idea of ??You) nel ruolo del principe Adam/He-Man. L’attore di West Side Story Kyle Allen era stato precedentemente scelto per interpretare l’eroe muscoloso. Teela è stata una presenza fissa del franchise MOTU sin da quei primi mini-fumetti, ed è solitamente raffigurata come la protettrice del principe Adam e la donna/braccio destro di He-Man.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
