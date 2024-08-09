TNA | Santana avverte il System Prossima settimana scontro con Moose

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di venerdì 9 agosto 2024) Dopo aver perso la possibilità di qualificarsi al main event di Slammiversary per mano delcerca vendetta e per ottenerla ha promesso di sconfiggere uno ad uno ogni membro della nota stable. In attesa di concretizzare il tutto però, l’ex campione di coppia della compagnia ha avuto un alterco proprio con la fazione come ben visibile nelle immagini sottostanti. .@Proud and Theare throwing down in the parking lot! @TheNation @TheEddieEdwards @MyersWrestling @DirtyDangoCurty @MrsAIPAlisha Watch #TNAiMPACT NOW on TNA+: pic.twitter.com/YfySW8EGfx— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 9, 2024 Dopo quanto visto, Santa affronterànel prossimo episodio di iMPACT, una puntata che si rivelerà essere davvero scoppiettante.