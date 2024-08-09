TNA: Santana avverte il System. Prossima settimana scontro con Moose (Di venerdì 9 agosto 2024) Dopo aver perso la possibilità di qualificarsi al main event di Slammiversary per mano del System, Santana cerca vendetta e per ottenerla ha promesso di sconfiggere uno ad uno ogni membro della nota stable. In attesa di concretizzare il tutto però, l’ex campione di coppia della compagnia ha avuto un alterco proprio con la fazione come ben visibile nelle immagini sottostanti. .@SantanaProud and The System are throwing down in the parking lot! @TheMooseNation @TheEddieEdwards @MyersWrestling @DirtyDangoCurty @MrsAIPAlisha Watch #TNAiMPACT NOW on TNA+: pic.twitter.com/YfySW8EGfx— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 9, 2024 Dopo quanto visto, Santa affronterà Moose nel prossimo episodio di iMPACT, una puntata che si rivelerà essere davvero scoppiettante. Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Some Mass. migrant and homeless families to be evicted from state shelters on Friday - Dozens of Massachusetts homeless and migrant families staying in state-run shelters will be evicted Friday as a new policy imposing a limit on stays takes effect. The Democratic Healey administration ... masslive
- Quality of coffee planting techniques by aerial sensors and statistical process control 1 - Planting is considered one of the most essential steps in coffee growing. Lack of uniformity in planting may compromise future operations. Therefore, verifying planting operations quality is ... scielo.br
- TNA World Title Bout, Moose vs. Mike Santana, More Set For 8/15 TNA iMPACT! - Additionally, the former TNA Wrestling World Champion, Moose, will be in action as he takes on Mike santana. During the opening promo on August 8, Moose promised to give santana the Old Yeller ... fightful
Video TNA SantanaVideo TNA Santana