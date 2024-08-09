Fa tappa a Paestum il Vertical Summer Tour 2024 di Radio Deejay (Di venerdì 9 agosto 2024) Il Vertical Summer Tour, giunto alla sua dodicesima edizione, è uno degli eventi estivi più attesi sulle spiagge italiane, portando divertimento, sport e musica in diverse località balneari del paese. Dopo il successo delle tappe precedenti, il Tour farà tappa a Paestum, nella splendida cornice della spiaggia libera adiacente al Lido Dum Dum, nei giorni 10 e 11 agosto. Paestum, con le sue acque cristalline, i fondali bassi e la sabbia fine, offre uno scenario ideale per un evento che coniuga attività fisica, relax e intrattenimento. Il Vertical Summer Tour si presenta come un vero e proprio villaggio itinerante, con oltre 2.000 mq di superficie dedicata a giochi, sport, musica e animazione, aperto gratuitamente a tutti i visitatori.Leggi tutta la notizia su ildenaroNotizie su altre fonti
