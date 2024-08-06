MolecuLight' s Profound Impact on Wound Healing Highlighted in Breaking Clinical Research

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 6 agosto 2024) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/Corp., the global leader in fluorescence imaging technology for real-time detection of harmful bacteria incare, announces the publication of peer-reviewedhighlighting the transformative power ofinmore pressure injuries with fewer infection complications among 167 Medicare beneficiaries across 55 US-based Long Term Care and Skilled Nursing Facilities. Published by Martha R. Kelso and colleagues, the article entitled "Improvingand Infection Control in Long-term Care with Bacterial Fluorescence Imaging" is featured in the latest edition of Advances in Skin &Care journal. The authors report an impressive improvement in pressure injury outcomes among incredibly complex and-challenged patients.