MolecuLight's Profound Impact on Wound Healing Highlighted in Breaking Clinical Research (Di martedì 6 agosto 2024) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
MolecuLight Corp., the global leader in fluorescence imaging technology for real-time detection of harmful bacteria in Wound care, announces the publication of peer-reviewed Clinical Research highlighting the transformative power of MolecuLight in Healing more pressure injuries with fewer infection complications among 167 Medicare beneficiaries across 55 US-based Long Term Care and Skilled Nursing Facilities. Published by Martha R. Kelso and colleagues, the article entitled "Improving Wound Healing and Infection Control in Long-term Care with Bacterial Fluorescence Imaging" is featured in the latest edition of Advances in Skin & Wound Care journal. The authors report an impressive improvement in pressure injury outcomes among incredibly complex and Healing-challenged patients.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- MolecuLight's Profound Impact on Wound Healing Highlighted in Breaking Clinical Research - MolecuLight Corp., the global leader in fluorescence imaging technology for real-time detection of harmful bacteria in wound care, announces the publication of peer-reviewed clinical research highligh ... adnkronos
