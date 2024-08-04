St Johnstone vs Aberdeen – pronostico e possibili formazioni

Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily

(Di domenica 4 agosto 2024) Il Ste l’si affronteranno al McDiarmid Park nel primo turno della Scottish Premiership per iniziare la loro campagna di campionato con una nota positiva. I Saints cercheranno di impressionare il pubblico di casa lunedì sera, mentre i Dons inizieranno una nuova era in trasferta a Perth. Il calcio di inizio di Stvsè previsto lunedi 5 agosto alle 21 Anteprima della partita Stvsa che punto sono le due squadre StDopo il terzultimo posto nella classifica della Scottish Premiership durante il travagliato e difficile campionato 2023-24 – in cui hanno evitato i playoff per la retrocessione grazie alla superiore differenza reti rispetto al Ross County – il Stpunterà a una campagna senza stress questa volta.