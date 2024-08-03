Cardi B divorzia dal marito e annuncia la gravidanza: “Con ogni fine arriva un nuovo inizio!” (Di sabato 3 agosto 2024) Di sicuro la rapper Cardi B non si annoia. La rapper ha annunciato a sorpresa a tutti i follow di essere in dolce attesa, il terzo figlio. Per farlo ha scelto delle bellissime foto con il pancione su un terrazzo spettacolare. Cinque anni ha dato alla luce Kulture e due anni fa Wave, avuti entrambi dal marito Offset. O meglio, a quanto sembra, ex marito. Perché diversi giornali scandalistici hanno rivelato che i rapporti tra i due coniugi sarebbero pressoché inesistenti. Come ha anche riportato PageSix sembra che Offset si sia fatto beccare non solo in dolce compagnia extra, ma che sarebbe anche stato al centro di discussioni con la moglie per divergenze caratteriali.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
