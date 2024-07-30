S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl rinviato nuovamente (Di martedì 30 luglio 2024) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl sarà lanciato il 20 novembre 2024, rispetto alla data precedentemente prevista del 5 settembre 2024. “Sappiamo che siete stanchi di aspettare e apprezziamo molto la vostra pazienza. Questi due mesi aggiuntivi ci daranno la possibilità di risolvere altre “anomalie inattese” (o semplicemente “bug”, come li chiamate voi). Vi siamo sempre grati per il vostro continuo supporto e la vostra comprensione, che per noi sono fondamentali. Siamo ansiosi quanto voi di rilasciare finalmente il gioco e di farvelo provare di persona“, ha dichiarato Yevhen Grygorovych, Game Director di GSC Game World. Quando manca poco al lancio, il team è pronto a condividere il più grande e completo aggiornamento sul gioco. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
