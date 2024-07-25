GAR Boosts Strategic Presence with New Storage Capacity in the Largest Port in Europe (Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Golden Agri-Resources (GAR) is pleased to announce a new lease partnership for Storage Capacity at the state-of-the-art Chane terminal in Rotterdam, the Largest Port in Europe. The first shipment was delivered on 17 July, marking a key milestone in GAR's efforts to strengthen its Presence in the Northwest Europe region. The Chane terminal Geulhaven, owned and operated by Chane, offers GAR 20,400 cubic metres of Storage. The facility includes eight tanks with a Capacity of 1,800 cubic metres each, eight tanks of 750 cubic metres each, and additional tanks for future expansion in blending operations. This infrastructure enhances GAR's ability to offer a wider range of high-quality products and services to its customers with greater efficiency and reliability.
