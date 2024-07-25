GAR Boosts Strategic Presence with New Storage Capacity in the Largest Port in Europe

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/Golden Agri-Resources (GAR) is pleased to announce a new lease partnership forat the state-of-the-art Chane terminal in Rotterdam, thein. The first shipment was delivered on 17 July, marking a key milestone in GAR's efforts to strengthen itsin the Northwestregion. The Chane terminal Geulhaven, owned and operated by Chane, offers GAR 20,400 cubic metres of. The facility includes eight tanksof 1,800 cubic metres each, eight tanks of 750 cubic metres each, and additional tanks for future expansion in blending operations. This infrastructure enhances GAR's ability to offer a wider range of high-quality products and services to its customersgreater efficiency and reliability.