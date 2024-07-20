James Gunn conferma la timeline dei prossimi progetti del DCU (Di sabato 20 luglio 2024) James Gunn conferma la timeline dei prossimi progetti del DCU Il regista James Gunn ha chiarito la posizione del reboot di Superman nella timeline dell’Universo DC in relazione ad altri franchise in uscita, in particolare le serie animate Creature Commandos e Peacemaker Stagione 2. Rispondendo a una domanda dei fan su Threads riguardo alle voci su ciò che i DC Studios hanno effettivamente in produzione. Gunn ha chiarito che: “Nulla è “in produzione” se non è stato autorizzato. Al momento si tratta di Superman, Supergirl, Penguin, Peacemaker, Lanterns e una manciata di progetti animati.” Gunn ha però poi aggiunto: “Ma Paradise Lost, come molti altri titoli noti e sconosciuti, è ancora in fase di sviluppo attivo: entrerà in produzione quando avremo una o più sceneggiature che riteniamo ottime e pronte da girare, mai prima.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
