James Gunn conferma la timeline dei prossimi progetti del DCU

(Di sabato 20 luglio 2024)ladeidel DCU Il registaha chiarito la posizione del reboot di Superman nelladell’Universo DC in relazione ad altri franchise in uscita, in particolare le serie animate Creature Commandos e Peacemaker Stagione 2. Rispondendo a una domanda dei fan su Threads riguardo alle voci su ciò che i DC Studios hanno effettivamente in produzione.ha chiarito che: “Nulla è “in produzione” se non è stato autorizzato. Al momento si tratta di Superman, Supergirl, Penguin, Peacemaker, Lanterns e una manciata dianimati.”ha però poi aggiunto: “Ma Paradise Lost, come molti altri titoli noti e sconosciuti, è ancora in fase di sviluppo attivo: entrerà in produzione quando avremo una o più sceneggiature che riteniamo ottime e pronte da girare, mai prima.