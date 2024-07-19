TNA Slammiversary 2024 – Preview

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) Cari amici di ZonaWrestling.net, io sono Aldo Fiadone ed è mio piacere darvi il benvenuto all’interno di una nuovaa tema TNA, questa volta dedicata allo Show in PLE più importante dell’estate per la compagnia,. Adesso però basta chiacchiere e passiamo ai pronostici veri e propri. I i PRE SHOW i ONE ON ONE MATCH Kushida vs Jonathan Gresham Incredibile come una semplice dose di inchiostro possa generare in primis il cambiamento per un personaggio, per poi instaurare una faida tra due atleti. Scherzi a parte, oltre ad un buon lottato non ci si aspetta chissà cosa. Forse l’unica richiesta è quella di procedere con del sano pro wrestling senza sviare troppo in fantasie inopportune. Winner: Jonathan Gresham.