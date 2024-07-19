Bob Newhart voleva che Dwayne Johnson lo interpretasse in un biopic: "Mi scambiano per lui in continuazione" (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) Prima della sua prematura scomparsa, Bob Newhart aveva indicato Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson come il principale candidato a interpretarlo in un film biografico. Prima della sua prematura scomparsa, Bob Newhart aveva indicato Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson come il principale candidato a interpretarlo in un film biografico. Durante un'apparizione su Conan nel gennaio del 2021, il conduttore Conan O'Brien ha ricordato la carriera hollywoodiana del comico scomparso e ha chiesto a chi Newhart avrebbe voluto interpretare se avesse realizzato un film sulla sua vita. "Penso a The Rock", ha risposto Newhart. "Mi scambiano spesso per lui. La gente mi dice 'Ehi Dwayne' e io rispondo 'No, non sono Dwayne!'. Ma dovrebbe esserci un bel litigio per questo". Dopo che O'Brien ha scherzato sul fattoLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
