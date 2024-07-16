The International Olympic Committee to Deploy Alibaba Cloud's Energy Expert to Optimize Power Consumption at Future Olympic Games across all 35 Paris 2024 Competition Venues (Di martedì 16 luglio 2024) (Adnkronos) - AI-Powered features to provide forecasts and recommendations to Future hosting cities Paris, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2024 - Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, today announced that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will Deploy its data-driven sustainability solution – Energy Expert – to help measure and analyze the electricity Consumption at the Competition Venues of the forthcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024 ("Paris 2024”). By migrating the intelligence related to the Power Consumption and demand of the Competition Venues to the Cloud-based platform for the first time, the solution aims to enable more accurate analysis and better-informed Power Consumption planning for Future Olympic Games. The Deployment of Energy Expert will be applied to all 35 Competition Venues during Paris 2024.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
