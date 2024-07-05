WWE: Roman Reigns guadagnerà più di Brock Lesnar? (Di venerdì 5 luglio 2024) Roman Reigns è assente dal palinsesto televisivo della WWE dopo la sconfitta subita per mano di Cody Rhodes a WrestleMania 40. Nel caso non lo sapeste, Brock Lesnar è la Superstar più pagata, con uno stipendio annuale di 12 milioni di dollari. Al contempo, anche Roman è tra i più retribuiti, con un reddito annuo di 5 milioni di dollari. Voci di corridoio Secondo rumor, il Tribal Chief riceverà un significativo aumento di stipendio dopo il suo ritorno dalla pausa, diventando il wrestler più pagato nella storia della compagnia, superando persino lo stipendio di Lesnar. Per la cronaca, per rivedere The Beast Incarnate on-screen potrebbe passare ancora un altro po’ di tempo. .Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
