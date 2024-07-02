Guler lo chiamano il Messi turco nel suo Paese è più iconico di Bellingham in Inghilterra The Athletic

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilnapolista

(Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) Ardaè uno dei talenti da tenere d’occhio a Euro2024. Il classe 2005 del Real Madrid era già considerato in Turchia un piccolo prodigio., il “” che a Euro2024 ha battuto il record di Ronaldo Thescrive di lui: Pochi giocatori hanno avuto un impatto così grande, e in poco tempo, come Ardanella Turchia e nel Real Madrid. In patria lo chiamavano il ‘’ anche perché è mancino, ndr mentre era già un piccolo prodigio nelle giovanili del Fenerbahçe. E’ diventato il più giovane calciatore a segnare al debutto all’Europeo contro la Georgia, battendo il record di Cristiano Ronaldo. Nel suoè già una stella, più diin. A soli 13 anni si trasferì nel Fenerbahçe per il corrispondente di 200.