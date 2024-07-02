Guler lo chiamano il “Messi turco”, nel suo Paese è più iconico di Bellingham in Inghilterra (The Athletic) (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) Arda Guler è uno dei talenti da tenere d’occhio a Euro2024. Il classe 2005 del Real Madrid era già considerato in Turchia un piccolo prodigio. Guler, il “Messi turco” che a Euro2024 ha battuto il record di Ronaldo The Athletic scrive di lui: Pochi giocatori hanno avuto un impatto così grande, e in poco tempo, come Arda Guler nella Turchia e nel Real Madrid. In patria lo chiamavano il ‘Messi turco’ anche perché è mancino, ndr mentre era già un piccolo prodigio nelle giovanili del Fenerbahçe. E’ diventato il più giovane calciatore a segnare al debutto all’Europeo contro la Georgia, battendo il record di Cristiano Ronaldo. Nel suo Paese è già una stella, più di Bellingham in Inghilterra. A soli 13 anni si trasferì nel Fenerbahçe per il corrispondente di 200.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilnapolistaNotizie su altre fonti
