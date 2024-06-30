Coldplay, a Glastonbury con Michael J Fox: “La ragione per cui siamo una band è Ritorno al futuro” (Di domenica 30 giugno 2024) Per la quinta volta dei Coldplay a Glastonbury , Chris Martin e soci hanno riservato una grande sorpresa per i fan quando a sorpresa sul palco è apparso Michael J Fox. Coldplay, ieri sera sul palco con Michael J Fox L’attore ha raggiunto la band britannica con la quale si è esibita sulle note di Human Kind e Fix You: “Con il riff di Chuck Berry e il modo in cui prendeva a pugni Biff: signore e signori, per favore date il benvenuto a Michael J. Fox”. Il frontman dei Coldplay introduceva così il 63enne che ha accompagnato il gruppo sui due brani suonando la chitarra. Al termine della performance Martin rivelato: “La ragione principale per cui siamo in una band è Ritorno al futuroQuindi grazie a Michael, il nostro eroe”. Il protagonista della trilogia cult di Alex P.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
