Hurlingham 2024 | Djokovic torna e batte Medvedev vince anche Musetti

(Di venerdì 28 giugno 2024) Novakriparte con una vittoria, seppur in esibizione. L’attuale numero 2 al mondo, a meno di un mese di distanza dall’operazione al ginocchio, raccoglie ottime indicazioni con il successo al Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic disu Daniil, con il punteggio di 6-3 6-4. Ottimi segnali per il serbo in vista di Wimbledon, dove è stato sorteggiato nella parte bassa e con un tabellone sulla carta agevole, almeno nella prima settimana. Vittoriaper Lorenzo: il tennista azzurro si è imposto su Karen Khachanov per 6-4 7-6(5).SportFace. .