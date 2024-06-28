Hurlingham 2024: Djokovic torna e batte Medvedev, vince anche Musetti (Di venerdì 28 giugno 2024) Novak Djokovic riparte con una vittoria, seppur in esibizione. L’attuale numero 2 al mondo, a meno di un mese di distanza dall’operazione al ginocchio, raccoglie ottime indicazioni con il successo al Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic di Hurlingham su Daniil Medvedev, con il punteggio di 6-3 6-4. Ottimi segnali per il serbo in vista di Wimbledon, dove è stato sorteggiato nella parte bassa e con un tabellone sulla carta agevole, almeno nella prima settimana. Vittoria anche per Lorenzo Musetti: il tennista azzurro si è imposto su Karen Khachanov per 6-4 7-6(5). Hurlingham 2024: Djokovic torna e batte Medvedev, vince anche Musetti SportFace. .Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
