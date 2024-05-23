Fonte : zonawrestling di 23 mag 2024

AEW | Altri due match titolati aggiunti alla card di Double or Nothing

AEW: Altri due match titolati aggiunti alla card di Double or Nothing (Di giovedì 23 maggio 2024) Altre due contese sono state aggiunte alla card di Double or Nothing. Il Bullet Club Gold dovrà difendere le cinture Trios contro il Death Triangle. Chris Jericho invece difenderà il suo FTW Title contro HOOK e Katsuyori Shibata a causa del no contest della scorsa notte proprio tra HOOK e Shibata. .
