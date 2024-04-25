Them 2 | The Scare è più horror ma meno ripugnante della stagione 1 e ricorda True Detective 4

- THEM : The Scare - trailer per la Stagione 2 della serie antologica Prime Video
Tre anni dopo la prima Stagione, la serie prodotta da Lena Waithe torna con nuovi episodi Prime Video ha diffuso in streaming il trailer di THEM: The Scare, seconda Stagione della serie antologica creata da Little Marvin e prodotta da Lena Waithe. ...
“It’s a joy to be playing live”: Jimmy Barnes on his health scare and return to kiwi stages - The working class man and one of Australia's most beloved musicians, Jimmy Barnes, is heading back to our shores for his 'Hell of a Time' tour. Over the ...newstalkzb.co.nz
them The scare: Where Was Season 2 Filmed - Under the creative direction of Little Marvin, ‘them: The scare’ introduces us to LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, who is investigating the brutal murder of a foster home mother. The case draws ...thecinemaholic
A lice outbreak scare at Alex school - As the team arrived at this school, Gwayi said the school principal told them on April 3, when schools re-opened, one of the Grade 1 learners had complained of body itchiness. When the class teacher ...citizen.co.za