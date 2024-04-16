Shang-Chi 2 | Simu Liu dà un importante aggiornamento sul sequel

Notizie Correlate
Simu Liu ha svelato che il sequel di Shang-Chi si farà: nonostante i Marvel Studios non ne abbiano ancora dato la conferma ufficiale, l’attore protagonista sembra aver suggerito che il secondo ... (cinemaserietv)
Shanghai, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALUMINIUM CHINA, Asia's premier tradeshow and B2B platform for the ALUMINIUM industry and its main application fields, organized by RX Greater CHINA, is set ... (liberoquotidiano)
Shanghai, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALUMINIUM CHINA, Asia's premier tradeshow and B2B platform for the ALUMINIUM industry and its main application fields, organized by RX Greater CHINA, is set ... (liberoquotidiano)
Simu Liu promette che Shang-Chi 2 si farà
Shang-Chi 2 Confirmed by Simu Liu in Big Tease - There’s definitely going to be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, according to Simu Liu. The actor, who stars as superhero Shang-Chi in the 2021 Marvel film, confirmed the ...mensjournal
Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Says A Sequel Is In Development - It’s been a little over two years since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released in 2021, and news of a previously-announced sequel has remained a mystery. Simu Liu ( Barbie ), who plays ...geekculture.co
Shang-Chi 2 Gets Promising Update From Star Simu Liu - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is definitely getting a sequel according to star Simu Liu. Liu's promising update came via Threads where a fan complained that Shang-Chi, which has been ...me.ign