Shang-Chi 2, Simu Liu dà un importante aggiornamento sul sequel (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Shang-Chi e la Leggenda dei Dieci Anelli avrà sicuramente un sequel secondo la star Simu Liu. Il promettente aggiornamento di Liu è arrivato tramite Threads, dove un fan si è lamentato del fatto che Shang-Chi, che è rimasto inattivo dall’uscita dell’originale nel 2021, è stato ignorato dalla Marvel. “Sento che la Marvel ha abbandonato la fanbase di Shang-Chi”, ha scritto l’utente. “Non c’è stato alcuno sforzo da parte dello studio per ottenere le riprese del sequel o anche solo per includere il personaggio in altri film Marvel. Frustrante da morire.” Tuttavia, la risposta di Liu ha dato speranza. “Prometto che sta succedendo”, ha detto. Simu Lui nel ruolo di Shang-Chi, fonte: Walt Disney Studios Motion PicturesIl ...
    Simu Liu ha svelato che il sequel di Shang-Chi si farà: nonostante i Marvel Studios non ne abbiano ancora dato la conferma ufficiale, l’attore protagonista sembra aver suggerito che il secondo ... (cinemaserietv)

  • Shang Chi

Simu Liu promette che Shang-Chi 2 si farà

