Lima, il partner perfetto per guarnizioni industriali in ogni settore (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Dall’aerospazio alle meccaniche industriali, passando all’industria alimentare fino alle arti grafiche, al tessile e alla criogenia. I campi d’applicazione delle guarnizioni industriali realizzate da Lima sono davvero molteplici: del resto le guarnizioni entrano in gioco ogni volta che si ha l’esigenza di evitare la fuoriuscita di un fluido, accoppiare due componenti meccanici, impedire il passaggio di un liquido o di un gas e ogni volta che si vuole isolare un ambiente o una parte di esso. Come fosse una vera sartoria, Lima realizza non solo prodotti standard ma anche particolari a disegno in materiale plastico tramite lavorazioni meccaniche di alta precisione con macchine CNC. Abbiamo incontrato Amedeo Baldelli, general manager di ...
