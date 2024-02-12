In “A Star is born” la protagonista non doveva essere Lady Gaga? La confessione di Bradley Cooper

Star born

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Fonte : metropolitanmagazine
In “A Star is born” la protagonista non doveva essere Lady Gaga? La confessione di Bradley Cooper (Di lunedì 12 febbraio 2024) Poco tempo fa Bradley Cooper, in occasione del Santa Barbara International Film Festival, ha confessato che la popStar internazionale Lady Gaga non è stata la sua prima scelta come protagonista per il film “A Star is born“. Nonostante la chimica fortissima che i due hanno avuto, inizialmente l’attore pensava non ad una, ma a ben due cantanti diverse. Chi doveva essere la protagonista di A Star is born? Queste le parole: “Beyoncé era incredibile e abbiamo provato a sviluppare un progetto, ma non ha funzionato. Ricordo che ero così nervoso. Avevo una specie di tosse nervosa mentre le presentavo il film”. Questa scelta è stata approvata dalla produzione, ma il ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Fool Me Once Leicestershire star Richard Armitage wants to work with Harlan Coben again Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ...
Tommy Hilfiger at New York Fashion Week: 'Streetwear is over – posh is back' Fashion is a fickle beast, and no one knows that better than Tommy Hilfiger. For this reason, perched on a navy sofa on the ninth floor of his flashy 285 Madison Avenue, New York ...
Willie Mays: Not just a baseball icon, but the ultimate Rickwood Field icon With the baseball world making their way to Birmingham in June, we take a look at perhaps the greatest player to ever play at Rickwood Field.

Video di Tendenza

Video di Tendenza
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.