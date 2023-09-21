Intel Innovation 2023: accelera la convergenza tra AI e sicurezzaAVM partecipa all’Internet Festival 2023La Falsa Partecipazione di Ubaldo Manuali al Film Goffredo e l'Italia ...EA SPORTS - SOUNDTRACK DI FC 24Veeam ottiene la certificazione internazionale Common CriteriaGemma Galgani e Maurizio: Una Nuova Storia d'Amore o Solo Apparenze?Valentina Boscaro Confessa: 'Mi Dispiace per l'Omicidio di Mattia ...Gigi D'Alessio Tour 2024: Nuove Date Napoletane, Biglietti Esauriti ...Denuncia di Molestia a Milano: Giornalista Vittima di Tifosi Inglesi ...Tragico Femminicidio in Provincia di Salerno: Uomo Arrestato per ...Ultime Blog

Gates Foundation Honors 2023 Goalkeepers Awardees | Announces Commitments to Advance the Sustainable Development Goals

Gates Foundation

Gates Foundation Honors 2023 Goalkeepers Awardees, Announces Commitments to Advance the Sustainable Development Goals (Di giovedì 21 settembre 2023) - Awardees include Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter, Bono, and activists from Cameroon, Ethiopia, and the United States NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

At its annual Goalkeepers events, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced this year's Goalkeepers Global Goals Award winners, recognizing the contributions of six remarkable leaders working in their communities and around the world to Advance progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The awards ceremony took place during UN General Assembly week on the evening of September 19. It was followed by a daytime event today to discuss current and future efforts to achieve the ...
