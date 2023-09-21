Gates Foundation Honors 2023 Goalkeepers Awardees, Announces Commitments to Advance the Sustainable Development Goals (Di giovedì 21 settembre 2023) - Awardees include Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter, Bono, and activists from Cameroon, Ethiopia, and the United States NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
At its annual Goalkeepers events, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced this year's Goalkeepers Global Goals Award winners, recognizing the contributions of six remarkable leaders working in their communities and around the world to Advance progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The awards ceremony took place during UN General Assembly week on the evening of September 19. It was followed by a daytime event today to discuss current and future efforts to achieve the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
At its annual Goalkeepers events, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced this year's Goalkeepers Global Goals Award winners, recognizing the contributions of six remarkable leaders working in their communities and around the world to Advance progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The awards ceremony took place during UN General Assembly week on the evening of September 19. It was followed by a daytime event today to discuss current and future efforts to achieve the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
GE HealthCare - $ 44 mln da Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation per lo sviluppo di tecnologia ecografica assistita dall'IA
Gates Foundation Goalkeepers Report Says Seven Innovations Could Save 2 Million Mothers and Babies by 2030
Gates Foundation Selects Nearly 50 Global Health and Development Projects That Will Contribute to Shaping Equitable Access to AI
Wellcome and the Gates Foundation to Fund Late-Stage Development of a Tuberculosis Vaccine Candidate That Could Be the First in 100 Years If Proven Effective
Gates Foundation Honors 2023 Goalkeepers Awardees, Announces Commitments to Advance the Sustainable Development Goals20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - At its annual Goalkeepers events , the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced this year's Goalkeepers Global Goals Award winners, recognizing the contributions of six ...
Hanno disperato bisogno della nuova pandemia... insieme alla Fondazione Rockefeller e la Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, tenne l'evento 201, cioè una esercitazione per gestire una pandemia mondiale di coronavirus che poi è scoppiata a gennaio ...
GE HealthCare, 44 milioni di dollari da Bill & Melinda Gates ... Italia Informa
Questo video non mostra un incendio doloso in un'azienda di Bill ... Facta
Gates Foundation Honors 2023 Goalkeepers Awardees, Announces Commitments to Advance the Sustainable Development GoalsAwardees include Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter, Bono, and activists from Cameroon, Ethiopia, and the United States ...
Stati Uniti: record di donazione ad un’università per la ricerca sanitaria su cancro, cervello e cuoreDagli Stati Uniti ecco questa notizia in tema di salute e ricerca. La Red Gates Foundation, con sede a Richmond, ha stanziato ben cinquanta milioni di ...
Gates FoundationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gates Foundation