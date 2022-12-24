M3GAN: il bot per parlare su Twitter con la protagonista dell’horror Blumhouse (Di sabato 24 dicembre 2022) Su Twitter è arrivato il bot per parlare con M3GAN, la bambola protagonista dell’omonimo film horror prodotto da Atomic Monster e Blumhouse Productions. Non avete programmi per le vacanze? Se vi sentite un po’ soli e avete bisogno di compagnia, M3GAN ha una sorpresa molto speciale per voi. Nel film horror di prossima uscita, la bambola con intelligenza artificiale ha il compito di tenere compagnia agli umani e di proteggerli a tutti i costi. Per questo, Universal Pictures ha preparato per voi un’interazione da urlo. Come riportato da Collider, se si va sull’account ufficiale di M3GAN su Twitter, si può entrare nei suoi DM e conversare con la bambola stessa. L’interazione avviene, ovviamente, con un bot che conduce le conversazioni attraverso domande ...Leggi su screenworld
Megan Movie Twitter Allows You to Chat With the Doll Over Direct MessagesIn the upcoming horror movie, the AI-intelligence doll and viral sensation is tasked with keeping company to humans and protecting them at all costs. That’s why she prepared an interaction that is to ...
