E2S Power Agreement with India Power Paves the Way for Decarbonizing Fossil Fuel Power Plants

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 19 dicembre 2022) WETTINGEN, Switzerland, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/E2S, a leading developer of thermal energy storage solutions, andCorporation Limited (IPCL), one of the leadingutilities in, have signed anfor a 250 KWh pilot thermal energy storage unit to be operated in. The pilot unit has been engineered, built, and tested at E2Sfacility in less than nine months. It passed Factory Acceptance Tests and will be delivered toin the first quarter of 2023. This is the first step towards implementing E2S solution worldwide. This collaboration will help in ...