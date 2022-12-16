CGTN: China injects vitality into global biodiversity protection (Di venerdì 16 dicembre 2022) BEIJING, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The importance of biodiversity in human development can be gauged by the fact that over half of the world's GDP comes from natural resources and the livelihood of over 3 billion people depends on marine and coastal biodiversity. However, the Earth's ecosystem is under threat as the UN statistics show that 97 percent of the ecosystem has been degraded. Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the international community to jointly respond to climate change and biodiversity loss while delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the high-level segment of the second part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, or COP15, via video link on Thursday. Xi said we need to jointly work for the conclusion of the Post-2020 global ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The importance of biodiversity in human development can be gauged by the fact that over half of the world's GDP comes from natural resources and the livelihood of over 3 billion people depends on marine and coastal biodiversity. However, the Earth's ecosystem is under threat as the UN statistics show that 97 percent of the ecosystem has been degraded. Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the international community to jointly respond to climate change and biodiversity loss while delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the high-level segment of the second part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, or COP15, via video link on Thursday. Xi said we need to jointly work for the conclusion of the Post-2020 global ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CGTN : China to step up cooperation with Arab states under BRI - GDI - GSI
CGTN : Infrastructure - vaccines and space : China-Arab sci-tech cooperation
CGTN : What has China done in its nearly 3 years of COVID-19 fight?
CGTN?China - EU aim to strengthen ties in the face of global challenges
CGTN : How do China - Laos promote building of human community with shared future?
CGTN : China - Mongolia inject impetus into ties through three engines
CGTN: How China strengthens vaccine cooperation to battle COVID - 19... https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/cgtn - how - china - strengthens - vaccine - cooperation - to - battle - covid - 19 - 301703563.html
CGTN: 'New Approaches': Hospitals gear up to prioritize COVID - 19 patientsLu Wei, a urologist with a district hospital in southwest China'sChongqing, told CGTN that a temporary hospital that the district hospital built to separate and treat COVID - 19 patients is expected ... Francia in semifinale, Inghilterra battuta 2-1 siciliareport.it
Liberia: VP Howard-Taylor Reaffirms One China PolicyThe One China Policy is one of the policies that the People's Republic of China holds very dear to their hearts.
CGTN: China injects vitality into global biodiversity protectionThe importance of biodiversity in human development can be gauged by the fact that over half of the world's GDP comes from natural resources and the livelihood of over 3 billion people depends on ...
CGTN ChinaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN China