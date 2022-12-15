Xiaomi detiene più di 29.000 brevetti a livello globaleHogwarts Legacy: nuovo gameplay mostra open world, combat system e ...MultiVersus: arriva il Black Adam Dwayne Johnson e una nuova mappa a ...Private Division festeggia il 5° anniversario e annuncia la ...Polaroid le idee regalo perfette per NataleDead Space - i programmatori di parlano di un'atmosfera terrificanteHunt: Showdown - Arriva il nuovo evento live “Devil's Moon”Overwatch 2 - festività, amicizia e un Magico InvernoGTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars ora disponibileTOWER OF FANTASY – AGGIORNAMENTO 2.2 Ultime Blog

Lucid Announces Opening of First Retail and Service Center in The Netherlands | After Achieving Highest Rating of Five Stars in Euro NCAP Safety Assessment

Lucid Announces
AMSTERDAM, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, today announced its third Retail location in Europe – and First Service, delivery and sales Center – will open on 16 December in Hilversum, Netherlands, just outside of Amsterdam. The Opening occurs one week After Lucid's First vehicle, Lucid Air, earned the Highest possible Rating of Five Stars in the rigorous Euro NCAP crash testing process. First Retail Location in The ...
