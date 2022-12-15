Lucid Announces Opening of First Retail and Service Center in The Netherlands | After Achieving Highest Rating of Five Stars in Euro NCAP Safety Assessment

(Di giovedì 15 dicembre 2022) AMSTERDAM, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, today announced its thirdlocation inpe – and, delivery and sales– will open on 16 December in Hilversum,, just outside of Amsterdam. Theoccurs one week'svehicle,Air, earned thepossibleofin the rigorouscrash testing process.Location in The ...

...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1080273/LucidMotors_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- opening - of - first - swiss - retail - location - in - ...Electric power consumption is 13.12 kWh/100 km forAir Dream Edition R; CO2 emissions is 0 g/k. AboutGroupLucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating ...Ergatta, the game-based home fitness brand, announced today that it will begin sales of its connected rowing machine in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Sales are now live, with orders shipping ...The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of NeoGenomics, Inc. , if they purchased the Company's securities between February 27, 2020 and April 26, 2022 ...