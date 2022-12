GWM Global Smart Plant Facilitates New Energy Transformation and Upgrading

(Di mercoledì 7 dicembre 2022) - BAODING, China, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/Recently, more than 200distributors from over 50 countries and regions visited GWM Rayongin Thailand to get an in-depth knowledge of its achievements in intelligent manufacturing and advanced technologies. The visit tour involved four manufacturing process workshops, namely stamping, welding, painting, and final assembly. Staff on-site gave a detailed introduction to environmentally friendly techniques, intelligent manufacturing capacity, and full-process vehicle manufacturing procedures to distributors. The digital and intelligent performance of thewas impressive to distributors. A distributor from Australia said that this visit helped them have a better understanding of the advanced strength of GWM. They would increase the number of orders for models from GWM and ...

Wall Street Italia

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961667/GWMImage.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- deepens - its -- new - energy - strategy - 301694809.BAODING, China, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - On December 2,held its 2022 overseas conference titled ONE• LIGHT THE WORLD in Bangkok, Thailand.revealed thebrand building and product layout, and further clarified its brand strategy. Over 200 distributors from more than 50 countries and regions attended the event, such as Australia,... Tardy nuovo area head nord ovest di Ubs Gwm A distributor from Australia said that this visit helped them have a better understanding of the advanced strength of GWM. They would increase the number of orders for models from GWM and would have ...GWM held its 2022 overseas conference titled ONE GWM LIGHT THE WORLD in Bangkok, Thailand. GWM revealed the global brand building and product layout, and further clarified its brand strategy. Over 200 ...