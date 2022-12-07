Hearthstone - il DLC l'Avanzata del Re dei Lich è disponibile Back 4 Blood: il DLC “Fiume di Sangue” disponibileConan Exiles: Age of Sorcery capitolo 2 è ora disponibile!Battlefield 2042 aggiornamento 3.1Destiny 2 - Stagione dei Serafini disponibileCOD Mobile World Championship 2022: dal 15 al 18 dicembre in North ...realme e Mkers organizzano un torneo di gamingCuphead - edizione fisicaRivelati dettagli sui Pokémon Leggendari Koraidon e MiraidonHogwarts Legacy: nuovo video “Making the Music”Ultime Blog

GWM Global Smart Plant Facilitates New Energy Transformation and Upgrading

GWM Global Smart Plant Facilitates New Energy Transformation and Upgrading (Di mercoledì 7 dicembre 2022) - BAODING, China, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Recently, more than 200 Global distributors from over 50 countries and regions visited GWM Rayong Plant in Thailand to get an in-depth knowledge of its achievements in intelligent manufacturing and advanced technologies. The visit tour involved four manufacturing process workshops, namely stamping, welding, painting, and final assembly. Staff on-site gave a detailed introduction to environmentally friendly techniques, intelligent manufacturing capacity, and full-process vehicle manufacturing procedures to distributors. The digital and intelligent performance of the Plant was impressive to distributors. A distributor from Australia said that this visit helped them have a better understanding of the advanced strength of GWM. They would increase the number of orders for models from GWM and ...
