GWM Global Smart Plant Facilitates New Energy Transformation and Upgrading - BAODING, China, Dec. 6, 2022
Recently, more than 200 Global distributors from over 50 countries and regions visited GWM Rayong Plant in Thailand to get an in-depth knowledge of its achievements in intelligent manufacturing and advanced technologies. The visit tour involved four manufacturing process workshops, namely stamping, welding, painting, and final assembly. Staff on-site gave a detailed introduction to environmentally friendly techniques, intelligent manufacturing capacity, and full-process vehicle manufacturing procedures to distributors. The digital and intelligent performance of the Plant was impressive to distributors. A distributor from Australia said that this visit helped them have a better understanding of the advanced strength of GWM. They would increase the number of orders for models from GWM and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
GWM Deepens Its Global New Energy Strategy
GWM Holds 2022 Overseas Conference, Revealing Latest Global Strategy - BAODING, China, Dec. 2, 2022 - On December 2, GWM held its 2022 overseas conference titled ONE GWM • LIGHT THE WORLD in Bangkok, Thailand. GWM revealed the global brand building and product layout, and further clarified its brand strategy. Over 200 distributors from more than 50 countries and regions attended the event, such as Australia,
GWM Global Smart Plant Facilitates New Energy Transformation and UpgradingA distributor from Australia said that this visit helped them have a better understanding of the advanced strength of GWM. They would increase the number of orders for models from GWM and would have ...
GWM Holds 2022 Overseas Conference, Revealing Latest Global StrategyGWM held its 2022 overseas conference titled ONE GWM LIGHT THE WORLD in Bangkok, Thailand. GWM revealed the global brand building and product layout, and further clarified its brand strategy. Over 200 ...
