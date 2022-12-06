Unified Payments Platform | NomuPay | Announces Formation of Global Board of Directors

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 6 dicembre 2022) DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/Group, a fast-growth financial technology company, today announced theof itsof. Composed of seasoned industry veterans, theincludes Finch Capital Managing Partner, Radboud Vlaar; former WorldFirst CEO and current Marqeta SVP and Managing Director, Jeff Parker; and Lisa Shields, the former CEO of Hyperwallet (now a PayPal service), and current CEO of ERP-banking, FISPAN. Juan Benitez, the former General Manager of Braintree and previous GoFundMe President, has also joined thein an advisory capacity. Each of thesemembers brings with them a wealth ofexpertise, including extensive knowledge of ...