AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global Will Soon Start its Second Mystery Box Sale and the Public Beta Test (Di martedì 22 novembre 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Recently, Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of the KOSDAQ-listed company Longtu Korea, announced its Second Mystery Box Sale for the game Bless Global. The event Will Start at 20:00 on Nov 23 (UTC+8). The new series Mystic Falls Will be sold at 19.9 USDT each with a limited stock of 3,000 on the NFT platform PocketBuff, followed by the Public Beta Test from Nov 30 to Dec 14. Pre-registrations for Bless Global already surpassed 1 million by the end of October. In its first Mystery Box Sale, the desert-themed series Whispering Barren was sold out in a trice, drawing great attention in the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Recently, Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of the KOSDAQ-listed company Longtu Korea, announced its Second Mystery Box Sale for the game Bless Global. The event Will Start at 20:00 on Nov 23 (UTC+8). The new series Mystic Falls Will be sold at 19.9 USDT each with a limited stock of 3,000 on the NFT platform PocketBuff, followed by the Public Beta Test from Nov 30 to Dec 14. Pre-registrations for Bless Global already surpassed 1 million by the end of October. In its first Mystery Box Sale, the desert-themed series Whispering Barren was sold out in a trice, drawing great attention in the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global will Airdrop Badge NFTs to Steam Users
The AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global's Pre-Registrations Surpassed 1 Million - and a New Era of GameFi 3.0 will Soon Arrive
Bless Global's First Batch of Mystery Box Sold Out within Minutes and its VIP PASS Became a Big Hit. What Gave This AAA GameFi MMORPG Unlimited Potential?
The AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global will Airdrop Badge NFTs to Steam UsersSEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - The AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global announced that it will airdrop badge NFTs to one billion Steam users, motivating Web 2.0 players to set their sights on Web 3.0 GameFi. PocketBuff is the official NFT ...
I videogiochi GameFi diverranno più grandi dei giochi tradizionali, prevede il CEO di Skale...crea un disincentivo al gioco' 27 Visualizzazioni totali 1 Condivisioni totali Notizie Il modello in continua evoluzione della GameFi " farà impallidire le attuali compagnie di videogiochi AAA: " è ... I videogiochi GameFi diverranno più grandi dei giochi tradizionali, prevede il CEO di Skale Cointelegraph Italia
Longtukorea: AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global Will Soon Start its Second Mystery Box Sale and the Public Beta TestSEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of the KOSDAQ-listed company Longtu Korea, announced its second Mystery Box sale for the game Bless Global. The ...
AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global Will Soon Start its Second Mystery Box Sale and the Public Beta TestSEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of the KOSDAQ-listed company Longtu Korea, announced its second Mystery Box sale for the game Bless Global. The ...
AAA GameFiSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AAA GameFi