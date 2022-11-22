Con l’arrivo Black Friday si moltiplicano le offerte imperdibili di ...Il Black Friday di Proscenic: in offerta gli alleati per una pulizia ...Gungrave G.O.R.E RecensioneALLA MILAN GAMES WEEK POKÉMON SCARLATTO E VIOLETTOMondiali Qatar: follia in Arabia Saudita dopo la vittoria contro ...Campionato Mondiale della Farming Simulator League conclusoOverwatch 2: Il trailer di Ramattra e PE raddoppiatiPoliniani Editore alla Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2022ALLA MILAN GAMESWEEK BEN 7 ESCLUSIVE FUNKO POP!GTA Online: l'evento dei colpi culmina con una nuova sfidaUltime Blog

AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global Will Soon Start its Second Mystery Box Sale and the Public Beta Test

AAA GameFi
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global Will Soon Start its Second Mystery Box Sale and the Public Beta Test (Di martedì 22 novembre 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Recently, Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of the KOSDAQ-listed company Longtu Korea, announced its Second Mystery Box Sale for the game Bless Global. The event Will Start at 20:00 on Nov 23 (UTC+8). The new series Mystic Falls Will be sold at 19.9 USDT each with a limited stock of 3,000 on the NFT platform PocketBuff, followed by the Public Beta Test from Nov 30 to Dec 14. Pre-registrations for Bless Global already surpassed 1 million by the end of October. In its first Mystery Box Sale, the desert-themed series Whispering Barren was sold out in a trice, drawing great attention in the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

The AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global will Airdrop Badge NFTs to Steam Users

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - The AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global announced that it will airdrop badge NFTs to one billion Steam users, motivating Web 2.0 players to set their sights on Web 3.0 GameFi. PocketBuff is the official NFT ...

I videogiochi GameFi diverranno più grandi dei giochi tradizionali, prevede il CEO di Skale

...crea un disincentivo al gioco' 27 Visualizzazioni totali 1 Condivisioni totali Notizie Il modello in continua evoluzione della GameFi " farà impallidire le attuali compagnie di videogiochi AAA: " è ... I videogiochi GameFi diverranno più grandi dei giochi tradizionali, prevede il CEO di Skale  Cointelegraph Italia

Longtukorea: AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global Will Soon Start its Second Mystery Box Sale and the Public Beta Test

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of the KOSDAQ-listed company Longtu Korea, announced its second Mystery Box sale for the game Bless Global. The ...

AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global Will Soon Start its Second Mystery Box Sale and the Public Beta Test

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of the KOSDAQ-listed company Longtu Korea, announced its second Mystery Box sale for the game Bless Global. The ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AAA GameFi
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : AAA GameFi GameFi MMORPG Bless Global Will