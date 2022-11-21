Triastek Receives FDA IND Clearance for 3D Printed Medicine for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis (Di lunedì 21 novembre 2022) NANJING, China, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Triastek, Inc. ("Triastek") a global healthcare company pioneering 3D printing of pharmaceuticals with its proprietary technology, Melt Extrusion Deposition (MED®), announced today that it has received Clearance for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate clinical studies of the 3D Printed Medicine, T21, a potential Treatment for Ulcerative Colitis. "We are excited to receive IND Clearance to begin clinical trials of this potentially transformative Treatment for patients, " said Dr. Senping Cheng, founder and CEO of Triastek. "Delaying drug release and delivering oral dosage forms ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
