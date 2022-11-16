FIFA+ and Hisense to engage fans throughout the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ with launch of FIFA World Cup Daily | by Hisense

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 16 novembre 2022) QINGDAO, China, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/is proud to announce theofCup, by, produced every day from theFan Festival™ in Doha's Al Bidda Park, bringing celebrities, creators, influencers and legends together to recap the day's play. To celebrate theCup's global appeal, the show will take a groundbreaking global and local approach to programming, supplementing the matches and reportsoriginal content from 32 creators, one from each competing country. The show will be helmed by a team of experienced broadcasters led by ...