Nose taping, mettere il nastro adesivo sul naso (Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) è davvero un tip beauty? L'articolo proviene da DireDonna. Leggi su diredonna
Nose taping: cos'è, a cosa serve e come funziona il trend TikTok Cosmopolitan
I’m only 25 but tape my face so I can look even younger – people think I’m crazy but I don’t care, it worksTHERE are loads of ways people try to look younger for longer. But one woman confessed that she’s already trying to turn back the hands of time by taping her face every night. Valerie, 25, ...
Woman, 25, shares how she achieves Botox-like effect by TAPING faceValerie, 25, from Canada, explained that she initially began the practice because of her 'very asymmetrical eyebrows' - but has now embraced the ritual on other parts of her face.
Nose tapingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Nose taping