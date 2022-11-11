Avatar: The Last Airbender e SpongeBob SquarePants: svelata la data di uscita dei due film animati (Di venerdì 11 novembre 2022) I fan delle serie animata Avatar: The Last Airbender e SpongeBob SquarePants dovranno aspettare il 2025 per vedere i film nelle sale, ecco la data di uscita dei due progetti. Paramount Pictures ha annunciato la data di uscita dei suoi due film animati tratti dalle serie Avatar: The Last Airbender e SpongeBob SquarePants: il 10 ottobre e il 23 maggio 2025. Entrambi i progetti sono nati dalla collaborazione con Nickelodeon animation e verranno distribuiti nei cinema. L'universo di Avatar: The Last Airbender sarà al centro della produzione ...Leggi su movieplayer
Avatar: La via dell'acqua, la colonna sonora renderà omaggio al compianto James HornerFranglen ha spiegato che la colonna sonora omaggerà l'operato di Horner: LEGGI " James Cameron parla di Avatar: The High Ground, il sequel mai realizzato che diventerà graphic novel LEGGI " ... Avatar: The Last Airbender e SpongeBob SquarePants: svelata la data di uscita dei due film animati Movieplayer
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' arrives when movie theaters need it most, after a months-long drought of blockbustersBut after "Wakanda Forever," it's back to a drought. The movie will have little competition until "Avatar: The Way of Water" opens in late December.
Avatar 2 cast used underwater jetpacks to make Na’vi better swimmersOne of the many unbelievable lengths that James Cameron went to when making Avatar: The Way of Water, was giving his cast underwater jetpacks ...
