Love at First Lie | Tori Spelling | Il vero amore di Beverly Hills era quello tra Brandon e Kelly

Love First
Love at First Lie, Tori Spelling: "Il vero amore di Beverly Hills era quello tra Brandon e Kelly" (Di venerdì 4 novembre 2022) Intervista a Tori Spelling, presentatrice di Love at First Lie, primo reality sulle coppie con un mistero. Dal 24 ottobre su MTV. Come sai quando è vero amore? Per diventare più bravi nel capire chi è sincero e chi invece si riempie solo la bocca di "ti amo", arriva un reality show: Love at First Lie, il primo programma basato sulle coppie con un mistero da risolvere. A condurlo è Tori Spelling, l'indimenticabile Donna Martin di Beverly Hills, 90210, che di amori se ne intende, visto quanto quelli della serie anni '90 hanno influenzato la cultura pop. I 20 migliori teen drama della nostra (e vostra) adolescenza Dal 24 ottobre su MTV (Sky canale 131 e in streaming su NOW), con un …
