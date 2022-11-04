Love at First Lie | Tori Spelling | Il vero amore di Beverly Hills era quello tra Brandon e Kelly

Leggi su movieplayer

(Di venerdì 4 novembre 2022) Intervista a, presentatrice diatLie, primo reality sulle coppie con un mistero. Dal 24 ottobre su MTV. Come sai quando è? Per diventare più bravi nel capire chi è sincero e chi invece si riempie solo la bocca di "ti amo", arriva un reality show:atLie, il primo programma basato sulle coppie con un mistero da risolvere. A condurlo è, l'indimenticabile Donna Martin di, 90210, che di amori se ne intende, visto quanto quelli della serie anni '90 hanno influenzato la cultura pop. I 20 migliori teen drama della nostra (e vostra) adolescenza Dal 24 ottobre su MTV (Sky canale 131 e in streaming su NOW), con un …