Covid | Initial | per 85% manager smartworking è lontano ricordo

Covid Initial
Covid, Initial: per 85% manager smartworking è lontano ricordo (Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) Roma, 2 nov. (Labitalia) - Initial, azienda leader mondiale nella fornitura di servizi per l'igiene, la purificazione dell'aria e profumazioni per ambiente, ha come mission quella di portare il wellbeing all'interno degli spazi e ha commissionato a BVA-Doxa una ricerca utile a rispondere a queste domande. Durante il mese di settembre 2022 infatti, sono stati intervistati oltre 650 manager in bar-ristoranti, hotel e alberghi, rsa, palestre/spa, uffici e punti vendita con l'obiettivo di esplorare i temi del wellbeing, dell'igiene e della sicurezza negli ambienti di lavoro, porre un accento sul topic sostenibilità e per capire le evoluzioni in questo scenario post pandemia. Per la stragrande maggioranza degli intervistati (85%) lo smartworking è un lontano ricordo, un dato questo giustificato dalla natura ...
