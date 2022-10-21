Lasagne al ristorante : intossicati 75 turisti spagnoliGotham Knights RecensioneYu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE - nuovo core booster set Esplosione AlaoscuraPROBLEMI CON EXCEL? CI PENSA MIKE Ecco l'espansione VERA di Tower of FantasyGFN Thursday - maggiore supporto per i dispositivi mobileHUAWEI CONNECT 2022EDIZIONE PLATINUM DI FARMING SIMULATOR 22In Elvenar arriva un evento di HalloweenBANDAI NAMCO E BANDAI SPIRITS A LUCCA COMICS & GAMESUltime Blog

The AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global's Pre-Registrations Surpassed 1 Million, and a New Era of GameFi 3.0 will Soon Arrive (Di venerdì 21 ottobre 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The latest news has shown that Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of South Korean listed company Longtu Korea, revealed on Oct 18 that pre-Registrations for its AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global had Surpassed 1 Million people. A good reputation and high expectations from users together contributed to its exponential growth, which has drawn massive attention and heated discussion among various communities. The game combines the original Bless IP with the P2E (play-to-earn) gameplay, which helps Longtu Korea make a strategic move towards the Web 3.0 era. Before that, the company's GameFi Yulgang Global already won plenty of praise from over 5 ...
