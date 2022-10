Robot Vacuum with Dreame Technology' s latest Obstacle Avoidance Technology will be available in Europe October

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 17 ottobre 2022) - BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a fast-growing company leading in smart home cleaning appliances recently debuted itsBot L10s Pro. As an upgrade of the 2021 Red Dot Design Award-winningcleanerBot L10 Pro, it is optimizedmore advancedto provide intelligent cleaning. Ascleaners are getting increasingly popular in the market, indicators such as suction power and runtime are commonly considered in choosing products. However, the ability to detect and avoid ...