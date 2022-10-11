ROCCAT Syn MAX Air, Cuffie da gaming di qualità premiumWarner Bros. Games - nuovo trailer di Gotham KnightsTwitch porta streamer e fan a San Diego per festeggiare la community ...PlayStation porta #laCasadeiPlayer a Lucca Comics&Games 2022 PRESS START - tutti i numeri della prima edizioneAmazon Prime Day: offerte Xiaomi e POCOPulseCon: Hasbro Pulse attiva i primi pre-order per il 2023Amazon Prime Day: migliori offerte TRUST su accessori PC e gamingAmazon Prime Day: fino a 800 euro di sconto sui laptop MSIMeridiem Games pubblicherà The Crown of Wu in digitale su Console e PCUltime Blog

Omdia | No dominant chatbot players on the horizon

Omdia dominant
Omdia: No dominant chatbot players on the horizon (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) LONDON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The world's most lucrative AI business – chatbots/Virtual Digital Assistants

will remain a market served by a robust, diverse ecosystem of vendors. In a new report, Omdia suggests that contrary to a wide range of vendor assessments and traditional technology market trends, chatbot/VDA solutions will not be dominated by a small number of big-name vendors. "There are several reasons for a robust chatbot solutions market," said Mark Beccue, Principal Analyst, Omdia, "One, there is persistent market demand for solutions which address a broad spectrum of complexity, from pro developer Do It Yourself (DIY) tools and no code SaaS to bespoke end to end solutions; two, it's likely there will be new market disruptors because of evolving technology, particularly the ...
Omdia: No dominant chatbot players on the horizon

The world's most lucrative AI business - Chatbots/Virtual Digital Assistants -- will remain a market served by a robust, diverse ecosystem of vendors.

