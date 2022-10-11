Omdia: No dominant chatbot players on the horizon (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) LONDON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
will remain a market served by a robust, diverse ecosystem of vendors. In a new report, Omdia suggests that contrary to a wide range of vendor assessments and traditional technology market trends, chatbot/VDA solutions will not be dominated by a small number of big-name vendors. "There are several reasons for a robust chatbot solutions market," said Mark Beccue, Principal Analyst, Omdia, "One, there is persistent market demand for solutions which address a broad spectrum of complexity, from pro developer Do It Yourself (DIY) tools and no code SaaS to bespoke end to end solutions; two, it's likely there will be new market disruptors because of evolving technology, particularly the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
