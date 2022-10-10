The fastest Thoroughbred horse ever on the planet

Leggi su sportnews.snai

(Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022) Foto di apertura: Uncle Mo (USA) (m. b. 2008 Indian Charlie) fotografato all’Ashford Stud, Versailles, Kentucky, dove funziona al tasso di USD $ 160.000. Londra, 09 Ottobre 2022 .-.-.-.-.-.-.- Ormai non ci son dubbi. Golden Pal (USA) (Uncle Mo – Lady Shipman (Midshipman), nato il giorno 23 Febbraio del 2018, allevato in Florida dal Signor Randall E. Lowe, invenduto alle Aste di Keeneland di Settembre, perché non aveva raggiunto la riserva (il bidding si è fermato a USD $ 325.000), passato in allenamento al Signor Wesley Ward, a Turfway Park, è il più veloce purosangue mai visto su questo pianeta. Sabato, a Keeneland, ha vinto le Woodford Stakes presented by Fanduel, Gr-2, 5 1/2f, sul turf, dotate di USD $ 315.175. Dopo la sua carriera di 2 anni Coolmore e Westerberg (Signor Georg von Opel) hanno acquistato, all’amichevole, Golden Pal da Ranlo Investment, il nom de course del Signor ...