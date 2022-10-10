Chinese National Day Box Office Champion "HOME COMING" Will Open Worldwide from Oct. 21 (Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022) BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
As of October 8, film HOME COMING officially topped the box Office of Chinese National Day with over 152 million dollars in the Opening week. CMC Pictures has previously announced the Worldwide distribution plan for the title and Will release it in the North America, Oceania, Europe, Southeast Asia and the rest of major film markets from October 21. Based on real events, through desert and artillery fire, the film HOME COMING depicts a perilous journey of 2 unarmed Chinese diplomats taking 125 overseas Chinese to flee a war-torn country. The film is directed by Xiaozhi Rao, executive produced by Frant Gwo & Hongwei Wang, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
As of October 8, film HOME COMING officially topped the box Office of Chinese National Day with over 152 million dollars in the Opening week. CMC Pictures has previously announced the Worldwide distribution plan for the title and Will release it in the North America, Oceania, Europe, Southeast Asia and the rest of major film markets from October 21. Based on real events, through desert and artillery fire, the film HOME COMING depicts a perilous journey of 2 unarmed Chinese diplomats taking 125 overseas Chinese to flee a war-torn country. The film is directed by Xiaozhi Rao, executive produced by Frant Gwo & Hongwei Wang, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The End of the Truce in Yemen: A Leap Into the VoidAfter a cold phase, energy market instability and the national truce in Yemen prompted a quiet ... At the latest meeting of the Chinese - led Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Saudi ...
Huawei Hosts European Innovation Day 2022 in Budapest... Hungary has achieved success in the competition for the investments of large Chinese companies. ...in a TECH4ALL project which it cooperated Rainforest Connection and Poland's Bialowieza National Park. ...
Taiwanese chief Tsai Ing-wen vows no let-up on libertyTaiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has told Beijing her people will never give up their democratic way of life and urged China to find a “mutually agreeable arrangement” to preserve peace. In a national ...
China urges ‘patience’ as COVID cases rebound ahead of key congress7 and BA.5.1.7 appeared in mainland China for the first time, ensnaring travellers during a just-ended week-long national holiday. Across China, 1,939 locally transmitted cases were reported on Oct. 9 ...
Chinese NationalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Chinese National