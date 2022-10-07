AEW: Saraya (Paige) ha ottenuto il via libera dei medici per tornare a lottare (Di venerdì 7 ottobre 2022) Si sta diffondendo in questi momenti una importante notizia sul futuro di Saraya (f.k.a. Paige). La wrestler inglese che non lotta da diversi anni a causa di un brutto infortunio al collo rimediato durante un Live Event WWE, è pronta a tornare in azione. I medici AEW gli hanno dato il via libera per lottare e, dunque, dovremmo vederla presto sul ring. Quanto avvenuto durante l’ultima puntata di Dynamite aveva dato speranza ai fan e ora arrivano conferme. Tornerà a lottare Giungono belle notizie sul futuro di Saraya. I medici AEW, in particolare il Dr. Michael Sampson, le hanno dato il via libera per tornare a lottare. A riportarlo è il Wrestling Observer Newsletter: ...Leggi su zonawrestling
