Verkor chooses V-TRACE, a solution co-developed by OPTEL and Bureau Veritas, to ensure the traceability and sustainability of its supply chain (Di mercoledì 5 ottobre 2022) - GRENOBLE, France, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Verkor, a European pioneer in electric vehicle batteries, has taken another important step in its development by leveraging the expertise of two leading companies, OPTEL and Bureau Veritas. The collaboration, a first for the sector, will guarantee full TRACEability of Verkor's batteries and bring greater transparency and sustainability to its entire supply chain. Building on its fundamental goal of sustainability, Verkor chooses V-TRACE, a verified TRACEability solution co-developed by OPTEL and Bureau Veritas – a world ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Verkor chooses V - TRACE, a solution co - developed by OPTEL and Bureau Veritas, to ensure the traceability and sustainability of its supply ...Building on its fundamental goal of sustainability, Verkor chooses V - TRACE, a verified traceability solution co - developed by OPTEL and Bureau Veritas - a world leader in testing, inspection and ...
