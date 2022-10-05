HALLOWEEN incombe sulla frontiera di Red Dead OnlineCos'è e come ottimizzare il fleet managementMeta Quest 2 - tutte le novità di ottobreDEAD SPACE - MIGLIORAMENTI E PIU' QUALITÀNZXT - nuovi monitor gaming Canvas FHD 27F e 25FXiaomi - creatività e modern living una nuova gamma di prodotti AIoT Dakar Desert Rally disponibile su Console e PCL’Arabia Saudita ospiterà i Giochi invernali asiatici del 2029Nintendo inaugura la divisione cinemaLA NUOVA GAMMA DI CUFFIE RIG PRO SERIES È DISPONIBILE NEI NEGOZIUltime Blog

Verkor chooses V-TRACE | a solution co-developed by OPTEL and Bureau Veritas | to ensure the traceability and sustainability of its supply chain

Verkor chooses
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Verkor chooses V-TRACE, a solution co-developed by OPTEL and Bureau Veritas, to ensure the traceability and sustainability of its supply chain (Di mercoledì 5 ottobre 2022) - GRENOBLE, France, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Verkor, a European pioneer in electric vehicle batteries, has taken another important step in its development by leveraging the expertise of two leading companies, OPTEL and Bureau Veritas. The collaboration, a first for the sector, will guarantee full TRACEability of Verkor's batteries and bring greater transparency and sustainability to its entire supply chain. Building on its fundamental goal of sustainability, Verkor chooses V-TRACE, a verified TRACEability solution co-developed by OPTEL and Bureau Veritas – a world ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Verkor chooses V - TRACE, a solution co - developed by OPTEL and Bureau Veritas, to ensure the traceability and sustainability of its supply ...

Building on its fundamental goal of sustainability, Verkor chooses V - TRACE, a verified traceability solution co - developed by OPTEL and Bureau Veritas - a world leader in testing, inspection and ...

Verkor chooses V - TRACE, a solution co - developed by OPTEL and Bureau Veritas, to ensure the traceability and sustainability of its supply ...

Building on its fundamental goal of sustainability, Verkor chooses V - TRACE, a verified traceability solution co - developed by OPTEL and Bureau Veritas - a world leader in testing, inspection and ... Tumore al seno: “Note di Vita” la prima guida per capire cosa sentono le donne  siciliareport.it
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Verkor chooses
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Verkor chooses Verkor chooses TRACE solution developed