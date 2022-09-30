Putin in difficoltà: passaporto russo per gli stranieri che andranno a combattere per sei mesi (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) Un segno delle difficoltà crescenti e del fatto che la guerra in Ucraina si sia trasformata in un pantano: in decreto firmato oggi dal presidente russo Vladimir Putin prevede che 'i cittadini ... Leggi su globalist (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) Un segno dellecrescenti e del fatto che la guerra in Ucraina si sia trasformata in un pantano: in decreto firmato oggi dal presidenteVladimirprevede che 'i cittadini ...

cardellino95 : RT @Florian98168458: UN PUTIN SEMPRE PIÙ ISOLATO?? ED IN DIFFICOLTÀ?? INTERNA STA PARLANDO ALLA NAZIONE, IN CONTEMPORANEA CON LA NATO! Per ch… - francescoburra3 : RT @Florian98168458: UN PUTIN SEMPRE PIÙ ISOLATO?? ED IN DIFFICOLTÀ?? INTERNA STA PARLANDO ALLA NAZIONE, IN CONTEMPORANEA CON LA NATO! Per ch… - agrifull : RT @Florian98168458: UN PUTIN SEMPRE PIÙ ISOLATO?? ED IN DIFFICOLTÀ?? INTERNA STA PARLANDO ALLA NAZIONE, IN CONTEMPORANEA CON LA NATO! Per ch… - avatar1dory : RT @g_effe: @michele_geraci @avatar1dory Il responsabile della Nato, in serie difficoltà, ha ripetuto più volte le stesse cose, ha indicato… - mila_lavi : RT @Florian98168458: UN PUTIN SEMPRE PIÙ ISOLATO?? ED IN DIFFICOLTÀ?? INTERNA STA PARLANDO ALLA NAZIONE, IN CONTEMPORANEA CON LA NATO! Per ch… -