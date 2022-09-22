Diablo Immortal - aggiornamento in arrivo il 28 settembreHisense Laser Cinema PX1-PRO: pure emozioni cinematograficheTRAIN LIFE: A RAILWAY SIMULATOR È DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLECellularline - nuove cover per iPhone 14HASBRO PULSE: ARRIVA IN ITALIA LA PIATTAFORMA PER COLLEZIONISTIGUNDAM EVOLUTION DISPONIBILE PER PCNasce Polaroid MusicPistola Massaggio Muscolare Professionale Silenziosa Sconto e OffertaLogitech annuncia il microfono XLR Blue Sona e Litra Beam Desktop Key ...Logitech G CLOUD porta il game streaming a un nuovo livelloUltime Blog

Finax | Pan-European Pension Product is now available in the first EU country

Finax: Pan-European Pension Product is now available in the first EU country (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The European Pension is now available to clients in Slovakia. It has a strict fee cap, is portable, and is bound by European legislation. Slovak fintech broker Finax is the first European company that became licensed to offer it. All residents of the European Union can open a pan-European Personal Pension Product (PEPP). It is not tied to employment or the place of work. Its goal is to provide the saver with an old-age income supplementing the state Pension. Savers can transfer this voluntary savings scheme to another country when they change their place of residence. The maximum fee is 1% of the assets under ...
Slovakia becomes first EU state to launch pan-European pension product

Slovakia has become the first EU country to launch a new pan-European pension product, Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina) has announced. Speaking about the implementation of the pan-European ...
