DJI presenta Osmo Mobile 6 - stabilizzatore per smartphoneCkibe, Yotobi, Kurolily e Cristina Scabbia saranno gli host di Lucca ...Turtle Beach presenta VELOCITYONE RUDDER PEDALS & VELOCITYONE STAND EA SPORTS: FIFA 23 HA LA COLONNA SONORA PIÙ BELLA DEL MONDODie by the Blade verrà lanciato per PC e console a novembreStartup innovative: trend in crescita per il settore salute e wellnessDiablo Immortal - aggiornamento in arrivo il 28 settembreHisense Laser Cinema PX1-PRO: pure emozioni cinematograficheTRAIN LIFE: A RAILWAY SIMULATOR È DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLECellularline - nuove cover per iPhone 14Ultime Blog

Converge Technology Solutions Corp To Acquire Stone Group

Converge Technology
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. To Acquire Stone Group (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) Converge enters the UK market with the company's 35thacquisition. TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has agreed to Acquire UK-based Stone Technologies Group Limited ("Stone"), a trusted provider of Circular IT Solutions for education institutions, as well as public and private sector organizations in the United Kingdom. Converge's acquisition of Stone is subject to conditions, including regulatory approval under the United Kingdom National Security ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Acquires Newcomp Analytics

Converge broadens its reach in North America with the company's 34 th acquisition. TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software - enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has acquired Canada ...

VMware Eases Hybrid Work Model Implementations with Advanced Automation

..., 'By 2027, unified endpoint management and digital employee experience tools will converge to ... self - healing and self - securing outcomes across four key technology areas that are delivered by the ... Ecco perché inflazione e recessione non devono spaventare l'economia USA « LMF Lamiafinanza  lamiafinanza

Converge Technology Expands European Presence With Acquisition of Stone Technologies

By Adriano Marchese Converge Technology Solutions Corp. said Thursday that it has acquired U.K.-based information- and communication-technologies ...

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. To Acquire Stone Group

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has agreed to acquire ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Converge Technology
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Converge Technology Converge Technology Solutions Corp Acquire