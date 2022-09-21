Logitech annuncia il microfono XLR Blue Sona e Litra Beam Desktop Key ...Logitech G CLOUD porta il game streaming a un nuovo livelloDisponibile in Italia il Controller Wireless Elite per Xbox Series 2 ...Logitech G annuncia il volante PRO Racing Wheel e pedaliera PRO ...EA SPORTS PORTA TED LASSO E L'AFC RICHMOND IN FIFA 23Amazon presenta il nuovo tablet Fire HD 8In Vigor Chronicles: Deliverance arriva la stagione dei Crossover!Yu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI a SPIEL '22Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODEAspirapolvere: con o senza sacco?Ultime Blog

Bones and All 2022 | un road movie cannibale e viscerale – Venezia 79

Bones and All (2022): un road movie cannibale e viscerale – Venezia 79 (Di mercoledì 21 settembre 2022) Presentato alla Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2022 e vincitore del Leone d’Argento per la miglior regia, Bones and All è il nuovo e atteso film di Luca Guadagnino. Girato interamente nel Midwest americano, ha come protagonisti Timothée Chalamet e Taylor Russell. Source
I grandi premi fanno bene al cinema in sala

"Vedremo " conclude Signorelli - come andrà Bones and All di Luca Guadagnino che uscirà il 24 novembre. Mi chiedo: un'uscita più ravvicinata al festival sarebbe stata più proficua per il film ...
