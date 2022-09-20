KORIO TO LAUNCH IRT INDUSTRY'S FIRST COMPLIANCE-CENTRIC PLATFORM (Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) Founders Seek to Define New Standard for Excellence in Clinical Trials DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
KORIO, Inc., a technology-FIRST IRT company, today announced a new solution that will raise INDUSTRY expectations for quality, consistency and performance of randomization and trial supply management (RTSM). The compounding negative effects of poor system performance, bloated manual processes and high employee turnover are routinely passed from legacy IRT providers to their life sciences customers. The unfortunate result is interrupted trial operations, costly delays, and decreased confidence of the critical IRT functionality and services teams powering their trials. To address these systemic quality and scalability issues, KORIO has designed the INDUSTRY's FIRST ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
KORIO, Inc., a technology-FIRST IRT company, today announced a new solution that will raise INDUSTRY expectations for quality, consistency and performance of randomization and trial supply management (RTSM). The compounding negative effects of poor system performance, bloated manual processes and high employee turnover are routinely passed from legacy IRT providers to their life sciences customers. The unfortunate result is interrupted trial operations, costly delays, and decreased confidence of the critical IRT functionality and services teams powering their trials. To address these systemic quality and scalability issues, KORIO has designed the INDUSTRY's FIRST ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Korio, Inc.: KORIO TO LAUNCH IRT INDUSTRY'S FIRST COMPLIANCE-CENTRIC PLATFORMFounders Seek to Define New Standard for Excellence in Clinical Trials DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korio, Inc., a technology-first IRT company, today announced a new ...
KORIO TO LAUNCH IRT INDUSTRY'S FIRST COMPLIANCE-CENTRIC PLATFORMKorio, Inc., a technology-first IRT company, today announced a new solution that will raise industry expectations for quality, consistency and performance of randomization and trial supply management ...
KORIO LAUNCHSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : KORIO LAUNCH