Huawei Cloud Unveils "Go Cloud, Go Global" Plan to Promote Innovation Ecosystem (Di lunedì 19 settembre 2022) BANGKOK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Huawei CONNECT 2022 kicked off in Bangkok today. Ken Hu, Rotating Chairman of Huawei, delivered a keynote speech, Unleash Digital. Zhang Ping'an, CEO of Huawei Cloud, announced Plans to launch new Regions in Indonesia and Ireland, unveiled the "Go Cloud, Go Global" Ecosystem Plan, and reaffirmed the commitment to Everything as a Service. Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud's Global Marketing and Sales Service, said that Huawei Cloud will launch more than 15 Innovations Globally, covering ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Huawei CONNECT 2022 kicked off in Bangkok today. Ken Hu, Rotating Chairman of Huawei, delivered a keynote speech, Unleash Digital. Zhang Ping'an, CEO of Huawei Cloud, announced Plans to launch new Regions in Indonesia and Ireland, unveiled the "Go Cloud, Go Global" Ecosystem Plan, and reaffirmed the commitment to Everything as a Service. Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud's Global Marketing and Sales Service, said that Huawei Cloud will launch more than 15 Innovations Globally, covering ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Huawei, il fondatore Ren Zhengfei: “Rinunceremo al business in alcuni Paesi” CorCom
Huawei Cloud Unveils "Go Cloud, Go Global" Plan to Promote Innovation EcosystemBANGKOK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 kicked off in Bangkok today. Ken Hu, Rotating Chairman of Huawei, delivered a keynote ...
Il cloud spinge il fatturato trimestrale di Oracle sopra gli 11 miliardi di dollariIl colosso guidato da Larry Ellison ha visto il fatturato del primo trimestre fiscale del 2023 in crescita dell'18%. L'acquisizione di Cerner ha contribuito per 1,4 miliardi di dollari al fatturato to ...
Huawei CloudSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huawei Cloud