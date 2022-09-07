Eurelectric | Energy sobriety encouraged as Europe walks tightrope on supply

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 7 settembre 2022) BRUSSELS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/prices are soaring, amid throttled gas flows and increased scarcity in the market pointing towardsshortages this coming heating season. Without sufficient demand reduction, gas stocks could get emptied up should Russia completely halt, shows Power Barometer 2022,'s data crunch on trends in the electricity industry. When Russia tightened its grip on gas, the once-quiet consumable became a loud inflationary force. With gas being the predominant price setter in the electricity market, it caused average day-ahead electricity prices to grow by 532% between January 2021 and August 2022. Record wholesale electricity prices exert pressure on the retail market. Vulnerable customers especially feel the pinch as contracts concluded in EU capitals in 2022 ...